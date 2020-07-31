It’s here again, your chance to vent about roads, driver habits, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT is holding its annual online “Highway Safety Survey,” and you may find it satisfying to take the 10 or 15 minutes needed to offer your input at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.
It’s anonymous, though they do ask your county, age range and gender, and the first thing that might strike some people is the gender option of non-binary/other, though this is not an editorial debating that option.
The real value of filling out the survey is two fold: PennDOT gets some useful feel for the driving habits (and reasoning for those behaviors) of those on the highways, and you get to register the biggest frustrations and smallest pet peeves from your road experiences.
First up: How often do you or your passengers wear a seat belt? The answer for everyone should be “always,” and PennDOT reports that in last year’s survey with more than 10,000 responses nearly 91% answered always. The more interesting follow up is why?
Options include for safety, out of habit, from concern for abilities ofother drivers, fear of injury, it’s the law, fear of being fined, having been personally impacted by the consequences of not buckling up and “Seat belt warning alarm is annoying.”
Another good question follows: How often do you choose to drive while legally impaired? The answer should be never. PennDOT reports 89% said that last year. That’s not enough. While the survey asks for reasons people opt to drive knowing they are legally impaired, there’s rarely a good excuse for it.
There’s also a question about which distractions drew your eyes from the road in the last month, and considering anecdotal evidence, one suspects drivers aren’t being particularly honest with themselves on this one. PennDOT says last year only 14% checked “using a hand-held cell phone.” While use of phones does seem on the decline, just watching drivers most days makes it seem like a lot more than 14% are holding phones.
Maybe they don’t consider themselves “distracted.” They are wrong.
But a big reason for filling out the survey is to give PennDOT a piece of your mind. One question asks which of several actions you think the state should take: Make not wearing a seat belt a primary offense, allow municipal police to use radar, ban the use of hand-held devices while driving, or restrict the use of most money from traffic fines to safety-related education and similar efforts. If you don’t take the time to register your opinion and one of those things come to pass, don’t gripe you didn’t get your say in the matter.
There’s also an open ended question on highway safety concerns, with some additional options for further comment through other systems. and it ends with a chance to comment as you see fit on a number of issues from bicycle safety to aggressive driving to pedestrian safety and more.
So consider spending a few minutes to log on and let the state know how you feel. It may help them do their jobs better. At the least it may help you get some grievances off your chest.
— The Times-Leader, Wilkes-Barre (TNS)