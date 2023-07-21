The fourth stop of the 54th Penn-York Junior Golf season will be at Pine Acres Golf Club on Monday.
Tee times are listed below. Also below are the Top 20 scoring averages through Week 3, with two stops left on the Penn-York tour. The best four of five scores are considered for the overall John Forrest Most Outstanding Golfer award, for the lowest average. The best four of five average will also be used for qualifiers into the 87th SWNY-NWPA Men’s Amateur on Aug, 2-6 at Bartlett Country Club. There will be at least 14 juniors receiving free entry into the tournament based on their average. More information is available at www.swnynwpa.com.
DIV. I BOYS (18 holes)
8:30: R. Lechner, V. Lenze, A. Nedzinski 8:38: K. Asti, E. Bailey, C. Hannon 8:46: E. Wilbur, C. Nuttle, K. Padlo 8:54: Z. Perkins, H. Brairton, L. Howard 9:02: T. Swiech, E. Gustafson, A. Powell 9:10: C. Miller, S. Saulter 9:16: Z. Carll, R. Striech 9:24: Starter’s Time
DIV. II BOYS (18 holes)
9:32: C. Davis, O. Wright, M. Beaver 9:40: L. Nedzinski, H. Johnson, J. Morrison 9:48: C. Carls, T. Reese, C. Bartman, N. Beaver 9:56: J. Mest, A. Bohdanowycyz, J. Day, Jacob Glass 10:04: Jonah Glass, Erza Busch, E. Wright 10:12: Starter’s Time
DIV. III BOYS (9 holes)
10:20: T. Urban, C. Lineman, K. Caskey 10:28: L. McArdle, N. Perkins, B. Porter 10:36: C. Kahm, K. Riekofsky, A. Leet 10:44: D. Myers, D. DiCerbo, K. Streich 10:52: R. Callen, E. Myers, J. LaCroix, G. Busch 11:00: C. Kosinski, D. Martin, N. Conti, B. Hartle
DIV. I GIRLS (9 holes)
11:20: R. Thompson, R. Lineman, P. Leet 11:28: S. Benjamin, S. Krise 11:36: M. Parks, A. Morrison
DIV. III GIRLS (9 holes)
11:44: B. Johnsen, E. Militello, E. Brushingham, A. Henzel
DIV. IV BOYS/GIRLS
(Modified Tees, 9 Holes, 10th tee)
8:30: K. Smith, C. Crabtree, K. Beaver 8:39: L. Vecchio, G. Blocher, H. Honeck 8:48: C. Lundgren, K. McArdle, Andrew Wade 8:57: G. Beaver, C. Jackson, Aaron Wade 9:05: A. Rupp, J. McDow, E. Johnson 9:13: M. LaCroix, R. Malpiedi 9:13: G. Sciara, L. Lyons 9:21: L. DiCerbo, G. Wilson, B. Myers 9:29: A. Sikora, J. Lyons
TOP 20 SCORING AVERAGES
1. V. Lenze 76.0 2. A. Nedzinski 78.5 3. J. Franz 78.5 4. C. Davis 78.5 5. O. Wright 79.5 6. R. Lechner 80.5 7. E. Bailey 82.0 8. L. Nedzinski 82.0 9. K. Asti 83.0 10. K. Heckman 83.5 11. E. Wilbur 84.0 12. H. Johnson 84.0 13. C. Hannon 84.0 14. C. Nuttle 84.5 15. M. Beaver 85.5 16. K. Padlo 86.5 17. J. Morrison 89.5 18. L. Howard 91.0 19. A. Powell 91.0 20. T. Reese 91.0
POINT STANDINGS
BOYS
DIVISION I (16-18)
1. J. Franz 24 2. R. Lechner 22 3. V. Lenze 19 4. A. Nedzinski 16.5 5. K. Asti 14 6. C. Hannon 13 7. E. Bailey 11 8. E. Wilbur 10 9. K. Heckman 10 10. C. Nuttle 9
DIVISION II (14-15)
1. O. Wright 28 2. C. Davis 21.5 3. M. Beaver 21.5 4. L. Nedzinski 17 5. H. Johnson 17 6. J. Morrison 16.5 7. T. Reese 12 8. C. Bartman 10.5 9. N. Beaver 4 10. J. Day 4
DIVISION III (12-13)
1. T. Urban 26 2. C. Lineman 22.5 3. K. Caskey 22.5 4. L. McArdle 20.0 5. N. Perkins 16.5 6. J. Bell 13.5 7. B. Porter 10.5 8. D. Myers 9.5 9. C. Kahm 9.0 10. G. Busch 5.5
DIVISION IV (11-under)
1. C. Crabtree 27 2. K. Smith 26 3. K. Beaver 22.5 4. L. Vecchio 20.0 5. H. Honeck 19.5 6. C. Lundgren 15.0 7. G. Blocher 13.5 8. A. Wade 6.0 9. G. Beaver 5.0 10. K. McArdle 3.0
GIRLS
DIVISION I (14-18)
1. R. Lineman 24.0 2. R. Thompson 22.5 3. K. Heckman 20.0 4. P. Leet 18.0 5. S. Krise 17.5 6. S. Bartman 16.0 7. M. Parks 15.0 8. S. Benjamin 11.0 9. A. Morrison 4
DIVISION III (12-13)
1. E. Militello 30.0 2. B. Johnsen 27.0 3. A. Henzel 16.0
DIVISION III (11-under)