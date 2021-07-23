BRADFORD, Pa. — After a rainout in Week 3 at Wellsville, the Penn-York Junior Golf League is set to return to play its fourth stop of the season on Monday at Pine Acres Country Club.
There 106 junior golfers scheduled to play in the latest stop of the 52nd Penn-York Junior Golf season. Tee times are listed below:
Div I Boys — 18 Holes
8:45: S. Cornelius, C. Barner, M. Davis, K. McClain 8:55: A. Rohrs, M. Bizzak, C. Lechner 9:05: B. Streich, J. Pond, T. Gray 9:15: C. Porter, E. Wilber, D. Brokaw 9:25: H. Brairton, R. Streich, A. Forrest, D. Finn
Div II Boys — 18 Holes
9:35: K. Heckman, G. Truman, R. Lechner 9:45: J. Morrison, T. Salvaggio, P. Spencer 9:55: C. Votgli, Z. Trietley, J. Mest 10:05: B. Frame, K. Padlo, T. Day 10:15: C. Hannon, C. Brainard, D. Smith 10:25: M. Brinsky, C. Brinsky, C. Strade 10:35: E. Streich, S. Hoffman, B. Bergstrom, C. Miller
Div I Girls — 9 Holes
10:45: A. Salvaggio, R. Thompson, O. Schott 10:55: S. Bartman, A. Williams, K. Crawford, N. Reynolds
Div III Boys — 9 Holes
11:05: M. Beaver, C. Davis, C. Bartman
11:15: O. Wright, A. Bohdanowycz, A. Schott 11:25: D. Skaggs, L. McArdle, J. Day, N. Beaver 11:35: G. Reynolds, B. Bergstrom, B. Porter 11:45: D. Boutillette, S. Leslie, B. Abdo, V. Vena Div III Girls — 9 Holes 11:55: M. Heckman, A. Corignani, P. Leet 12:05: A. Hirliman, P. Truman, C. Bell
Div IV Boys/Girls — Modified Tees, 9 Holes (10th tee)