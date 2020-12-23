For a bill that’s supposed to rescue struggling Americans and boost the economy in the midst of a worsening pandemic, the 11th-hour deal Congress agreed to falls far short. But for now, it will have to do.
Certainly, there are elements of the legislation that will help people and businesses, and perhaps even the broader economy, for a time. A $600 stimulus check isn’t the $1,200 that lawmakers thought was necessary last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic was just getting started, but it will pay some bills. Likewise with a $300 weekly unemployment benefit — helpful, but half the one that eased the pain for many out-of-work people into early summer.
The resumption and expansion of the Payroll Protection Plan will help some small businesses keep people employed, including minority-owned businesses, movie theaters, cultural institutions, nonprofits and local newspapers, TV and radio broadcasters. There’s also some rent relief, continued eviction protection, and food benefits.
Conspicuously missing, though, is help for state and local governments that have seen tax revenues fall. No aid for them, thanks to Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican caucus, who call such help a “blue-state bailout.” That partisan shot comes from the gentleman from Kentucky, a state that habitually takes more from Washington than it sends — $45 billion more, year after year — courtesy of a handful of states that send more to the federal government than they receive. New Yorkers give up $22 billion more than we get back, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government.
The failure to include money for state and local governments may make Republicans in Washington feel smugly frugal, but it will have real consequences for people down the road, regardless of where they live. Many states and localities, red and blue, will have to cut services, cancel programs, lay people off or raise taxes to get through the coming months without help from the only government in the country that can print money.
Whether Mr. McConnell and his colleagues, after handing the rich and corporations a huge tax cut three years ago in a nearly $2 trillion bill, are just trying to look fiscally prudent at the worst possible time, or whether they’re intent on hobbling the incoming administration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden even at the cost to services all Americans depend upon, we don’t know.
But come January, and a new president and Congress, the pandemic will still be here.
