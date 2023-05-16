HARRISBURG (TNS) — In 2022 Pennsylvania Republicans demonized mail-in ballots as a tool to commit electoral fraud. This primary election season they are now beginning to embrace the idea and it appears to be resonating with their voters.
The GOP saw a 4.9% increase in the number of registered Republican voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot for Tuesday’s primary compared to the 2022 primary, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Democrats, meanwhile, saw a slightly smaller increase of just 4.6% from the 2021 primary. Overall, though, Democrats’ interest in using this voting method continues to outpace Republicans’ applications by a 3-to-1 margin.
State department statistics for the upcoming primary show ballot applications from Democratic voters at 598,552 to the GOP’s 181,301.
Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Lawrence Tabas claims the uptick in GOP mail-in ballot applications stems from party leaders’ acceptance of it as a legal means of casting a ballot since last November when Democrats won the governor and U.S Senate races, as well as control of the state House of Representatives.
The results of that election “made it abundantly clear we can no longer as Republicans allow the Democrats to utilize the mail-in ballots” to their advantage, Tabas told PennLive.
It gave Democrats a 50-day period of their voters casting ballots while Republicans vociferously denigrated that voting method. In order for the GOP to be competitive, he said, the party realized they need to expand the universe of voters and mail-in ballot voting is a means to do that.
“Our target is to increase and add to the base of voters not just those who already vote. We’re reaching out to lots of other voters who are less likely to vote and finding we have successful opportunities to attract independents and Democrats based on our issues,” he said.
Tabas said Republicans used a successful mail-in ballot strategy to win the mail-in vote in two of the five counties in a January special election for an open Senate seat and come close in a third county. Seeing the rise in Republican applications for mailed ballots today makes him optimistic it will grow even more once the party’s mail-in ballot strategy is fully employed.
“We recognize this is a critical part of our electoral wins that we will be going for this November and in the future years,” he said.
Tabas said even former President Donald Trump, who at one point posted on his Truth Social account “YOU CAN NEVER HAVE FAIR & FREE ELECTIONS WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS – NEVER, NEVER, NEVER,” has made it known he has had a change of heart about it.
“That was a main reason many in our party opposed it going back to 2020,” Tabas said.
While party leaders are working to play catch up with Democrats, GOP campaign consultant Chris Nicholas suggests he thinks the better way Republicans can win elections is simply by having better candidates who run better campaigns.
“We don’t have to win the mail-in vote,” Nicholas said. “We have to win the election and that entails running better candidates with a wider appeal.”
That’s why he said Republicans were able to capture two statewide row office elections in 2020 with Timothy DeFoor in the auditor general’s race and Stacy Garrity in the state treasurer’s race.
Tabas doesn’t dispute Nicholas’ observations about the need for good candidates and running better campaigns, but said it all works hand-in-hand with the GOP’s acceptance of mail-in ballots as a legal means of voting.
“Having a strong robust mail-in ballot strategy absolutely helps in recruiting the best candidates because you now know you have the best tools and resources to win,” Tabas said.
The GOP’s change in attitude about mail-in ballots also has taken away some of the energy that state lawmakers once had to eliminate no-excuse mail-in voting that was introduced in Pennsylvaniathrough Act 77 of 2019.
“I think voters are starting to realize rather than go into the poll and feeling rushed because there’s a lot of people in there or become distracted, you can do it at your own kitchen table, mail it back in or drop it off at a dropbox,” said Rep. Russ Diamond, R- Lebanon County, said. “I think Republicans are becoming more comfortable with that idea.”
While he still would love to change the rules and do away with mail-in voting as his proposed constitutional amendment would do, Diamond said,”the rules are what they are. Let’s play by them.”
In the Senate, Sens. Chris Gebhard, R-Lebanon County, and Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, proposed legislation to eliminate Act 77′s no-excuse mail-in voting, among other changes.
Gebhard said while he is unhappy with the way the act has been implemented and would still like to see his legislation advance, he believes there is a potential for mail-in voting to work.
“My whole take is just the implementation of Act 77 has had so many issues that I felt tearing it down and starting over again was going to be the easiest thing rather than trying to [put] piecemeal fixes into it,” he said.
Tabas agrees there remain issues with how mail-in voting is being implemented. He faulted the Department of State’s implementation rule changes and rulings from the state Supreme Court for making mail-in ballots difficult to manage. He said Republicans want it to be secure for everybody and for the rules to be the same across the state instead of some counties allowing voters to fix flawed ballots and others not.
“But the legislature, that’s their business,” Tabas said. “Our focus is in Pennsylvania, mail-in ballot is a legal method of voting and as long as it is — and it is — we are going to take the lead, the Pennsylvania Republican Party, in promoting it and we’re going to continue to do that.”
