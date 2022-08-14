PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is back to campaigning since he suffered a stroke just before the May Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, while Republican nominee Mehmet Oz sought to upstage that return by committing to five televised debates in September and October.
”John Fetterman’s campaign also received invitations to these debates, but his campaign has not yet committed to any of these debates or any other debate with Dr. Oz,” said his campaign late last week, dismissing Fetterman’s time recuperating from the stroke as “a 90-day break.”
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the former television show host popularly known as “Dr. Oz” followed that with a tweet, saying, “It’s time for Fetterman to show up. Pennsylvanians deserve to hear from their candidates.”
The National Republican Senatorial Campaign went further, accusing Fetterman of being a “coward” who was “shying away from Oz’s challenge,” which was less than eight hours old.
Traditionally, early and bombastic declarations for debate are made by challengers trying to unseat entrenched incumbents. But Fetterman and Oz seek a seat being vacated by the retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Lehigh Valley Republican.
Oz has trailed Fetterman in polling and fundraising.
”This is just what losing campaigns do when they desperately want to change the narrative, and we’re not falling for it,” said Fetterman spokesperson Joe Calvello, who added that “it’s not our job to boost Dr. Oz’s struggling campaign.”
Fetterman, who rallied Friday in Erie, has faced this criticism before. Two primary opponents, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of Allegheny County and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia, spent much of their first debate talking about the empty podium where Fetterman would have stood if he had agreed to participate.
During his campaign appearance in Erie Friday night, Fetterman addressed a packed crowd at the Bayfront Convention Center, alluding to Oz’s insistence that he’s been hiding in his basement for 90 days instead of talking to voters, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
”Three months ago, I may not have made it,” Fetterman said of his stroke, “but now, I’m standing right here in Erie. You are going to deliver for us in November — and that will deliver Pennsylvania for us — and I will deliver the 51st vote in the Senate.”
Saturday marked three months since Fetterman suffered his stroke. Doctors attached a pacemaker with a defibrillator to Fetterman’s heart, intended to treat his cardiomyopathy, a diagnosis he received after his stroke.
He delivered his 10-minute speech off the cuff and spoke deliberately and slowly. He had to carefully enunciate a word or two at times, but his lines landed with the packed crowd.
The Post-Gazette reported that Fetterman has said he struggles with hearing sometimes and may “miss a word” or “slur two together,” but he said it doesn’t happen often and that he’s working with a speech therapist.
The atmosphere for his return to the trail was more like a rock concert. Attendees waved yellow Fetterman towels modeled after the Steelers’ Terrible Towel, audibly groaned at the long list of opening speakers and shouted jokes about Oz.
The speech was light on policy, but he did assert his commitment to raising the minimum wage, protecting a woman’s right to choose and standing up for the union way of life.
Fetterman repeatedly told the crowd that he’s grateful to be here — that almost three months ago, he was en route to a campaign event ahead of the Democratic primary when his wife recognized he was having a stroke. “Let me just tell you right now in front of everyone, Gisele saved my life.”
Using the incident as a symbol of the healthcare inequities across the state, Fetterman said he was lucky to be 20 minutes away in Lancaster from the best stroke facility in Pennsylvania.
”If that would have happened in Elk County I probably wouldn’t be with you tonight,” Fetterman said.
If he wins in November, he’ll go to Washington as the same man, he said. Voters won’t find him fighting against a minimum wage increase or advocating against eliminating the filibuster, he said.
Fetterman called out his opponent numerous times, saying at one point, “He’s a New Jersey resident. He doesn’t live here. He’s not about us. He doesn’t care about us.”