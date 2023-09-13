Low gray clouds scrapped the hilltops as a steady, soaking rain fell. Patches of mists rose here and there, white, swirling and mysterious. There was no wind, the raindrops fell straight down, hissing and pattering on the leaves, leaping upward on the smooth black asphalt of the driveway.
A somber day, one that drained ambition, a day made for reading, a hot drink and comfortable chair. Has it really been five years?
My wife’s picture smiled at me from the desk, those slightly mocking eyes alight, vibrant and alive. A lump arose in my throat, the picture made her presence seem so real, but today marked the fifth anniversary of her passing.
Five years. At times it seemed so short and at others so very long. The pain still returns at times, the simplest little things bringing back a poignant memory cutting through my defenses and bringing tears to my eyes.
It's funny how often fate intervenes in one’s life. Jane used to ride her black horse down Pine Run Road in front of our camp. One day, seeing her at a distance, I had time to walk down the driveway and introduce myself. It was my first acquaintance with those penetrating green eyes of hers.
Seated on a 17-hand horse she gazed down at me with a quizzical expression and suddenly it seemed my tongue was glued to the roof of my mouth. Seeing my nervousness, she smiled. Gathering my wits, we made small talk and agreed to meet again. It was only after she rode away that it struck me, I’d forgotten to ask for her phone number. Some Romeo!
Two weeks later on a Saturday, my way led me past Pine Run. On a sudden impulse I hit the brakes and squealed around the corner. As fate would have it, we met. Jane climbed down from her horse and we sat on the bank and talked. It seemed as if, despite our differences, we’d known each other for years. She was quick-witted and even more importantly laughed at my jokes. This time her number was written down and that Friday we went on our first date.
She’d never fished, I discovered. The following weekend the Old Town canoe was perched on top of my VW Bug. She laughed when I pulled in. “A pea pod on top of a pea!” she remarked, eyes sparkling.
We floated the Allegheny River that day. Naturally, the first hour was challenging for her, but it wasn’t long until she was casting well, realized the importance of starting her retrieve the instant the spinner hit the water and to look up to avoid those overhanging branches.
A big log created a deep eddy near the bank and Jane made an accurate cast. A smallmouth slammed the spinner, almost jerking the rod from her hands. She squealed, the big bass jumped and threw the Mepps.
She turned and looked at me in astonishment! The power of the bass, the unexpected violence of the strike, the beautiful fish leaping high out of the water was an experience she’d never dreamed of. Her hands were shaking.
“You didn’t set the hook.” I exclaimed. “When a fish strikes you have to jerk back as hard as possible. In fact, set the hook twice to make sure.”
A change came over Jane then. No longer were her casts simply academic, there was a real purpose for doing so and, perhaps surprising to her, a sudden hunger to land 1 of those elusive bass.
One hundred yards downstream she cast to a deep, rocky run. A bass hit hard but this time Jane struck back. After a spirited battle and two beautiful leaps her first smallmouth was in the net. She gazed at her conquest in wonder and immediately was hooked on fishing.
Jane disliked cooler temperatures, but the first week of October she braved the cold, accompanying me to Canada on our yearly quest for muskellunge. An intimate week together in a beautiful cabin, with a breathtaking view of the lake, fall colors, geese overhead and adrenaline charged encounters with muskies renewed us.
One overcast morning trolling a weed edge Jane’s rod snapped double and her feet came off the floor as she was twisted sideways by a powerful strike. Grabbing her coat to steady her I glanced backwards and saw a huge boil on the surface.
Desperately holding on to the bucking rod her face took on a look of grim determination. How big was this lunge? Finally, working the fish to the boat Jane gasped as over 4 feet of green muscle shot by, dragging her rod down, ripping drag and threatening to jerk the pole from her straining hands. At long last I slipped the net under the muskie and struggled to lift the thrashing giant into the boat.
I war-whooped, grabbed and hugged her close. My wife was shaking like a leaf. Oh, what a trophy! Jane was radiant, her eyes like stars, a huge smile lighting her face up like the sun. She glanced back at the lunge still in disbelief. No, this wasn’t a dream, she’d really caught it!
Smiling through my tears I saw those loving eyes again as she’d held our newborn daughters, laughing at a joke, holding that huge fish.
Oh, dearest darling, how desperately I miss you.