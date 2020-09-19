Three main conflicts in fiction are person vs. person, vs. nature and vs. self.
When Gotham City was struck by an earthquake, Batman had to escape the Batcave. Later, Bruce Wayne went to Washington to promote legislation to rebuild Gotham City. In this story, Batman didn’t need to fight anyone, but still had conflict and growth.
Superman rescues cats from trees. In the Justice League Christmas special, they help aliens build a device to save their planet from a natural disaster. These encounters required no villain, but still had conflict and growth.
Wolverine has a history of fighting, but had greater growth rescuing with the X-Men, showing greater strength overcoming himself.
Sometimes, that’s our greatest struggle, and the one we’re avoiding.
People often define themselves by things they’ve overcome; they build character. Soldiers overcome enemies in war, and it builds character. But a villain is not always necessary to build character. People overcome handicaps, natural disasters and economic hardships without a villain.
We have person vs. nature right now in a pandemic with no villain, so the only conflict left is self. Before anyone launches into a fight that could result in lost money, resources and compromised health, we have to consider what we’re achieving.
Watching footage of protests/riots, I’m reminded of a line from Marvel’s “Civil War” when Captain America, upon assessing the damage of the battle between his independent superheroes and Iron Man’s pro-registration superheroes, realizes, “We’re not fighting for the people anymore ... we’re just fighting.”
Brian Skaggs
Bradford