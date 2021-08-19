The Taliban victory is déjà vu. I thought Vietnam taught America about supporting corrupt states in unwinnable wars. The only lesson learned was to sequester the press to shield Americans from the truth.
Afghanistan became an endless war when a stand down order at Tora Bora enabled Osama bin Laden’s escape into Pakistan and then-President George W. Bush lost interest. In the intervening 20 years, the U.S. could have fought World War II five times.
The process of “nationalism” occurs when people identify as belonging to a single nation rather than to numerous clans and tribes. This is how Europe emerged from the Middle Ages.
Afghanistan has not achieved nationalism, but Afghani warlords will band together long enough to defeat any invader. This is why Afghanistan is termed "the graveyard of empires," America being the latest. The Vietnam and Afghanistan debacles successfully achieved their intended (but unspoken) objectives: obscene blood profits for the military-industrial complex.
Vietnam and Afghanistan are major opium producers. Both of these wars flooded America with cheap and deadly heroin.
With Afghanistan in the rear-view mirror, where will America's next unwinnable war be fought? What falsehoods will promote it? How many rotting corpses will pay the butcher’s bill this time? What profits will the military-industrial complex reap from the stench of death?
What about the three branches of government with checks and balances? Congress is not the seat of power. The executive branch is not the seat of power. The courts are not the seat of power.
The seat of power is the military-industrial complex, against which President Eisenhower warned us. Since the last actual U.S. military victory in 1945, the U.S. has fought unwinnable wars spanning multiple presidential administrations. These wars are about the military-industrial complex pillaging our national treasure, not patriotism, freedom or democracy. This corporate fascism goes unnoticed because we have allowed ourselves to be divided by lies and conquered.
I propose a new pledge: "I pledge allegiance to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics and Raytheon, and to the collateral damage for which they stand. One corporate state of murderous greed, godless, with limitless powers of destruction over all."
Eugene Johnson Hazel Hurst