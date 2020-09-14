The president told journalist Bob Woodward that he knew in early February of this year exactly how lethal COVID-19 is, that it is an airborne infection five times more deadly than the flu.
Publicly President Trump denied the dangers presented by COVID-19, claiming it would just disappear, children are immune, it’s a Democrat hoax, etc. In seven months the initial 15 cases the president claimed were going to be gone shortly have grown to over 6 million Americans infected and 190,000 dead.
The president squandered an opportunity that presents itself about once a century for a president to be a superhero, to take charge, display resourcefulness and use the awesome power of the presidency to navigate our nation through this crisis and save lives. Trump chose instead to deny the dangers of COVID-19. This outrageous dereliction of duty has killed tens of thousands of American citizens.
The president disbanded the Pandemic Response Team in 2018 and has actively discredited recommendations of top scientists while recommending people take hydroxychloroquine — scientifically proven to be ineffective against COVID-19 — and drink disinfectant. The death toll continues to rise with no end in sight. The president has politicized COVID-19, undermining public confidence in governmental institutions necessary to protect citizens.
“Social murder” is murder committed by political and social elites — the ruling class — when they knowingly permit the existence of conditions where the poorest and most vulnerable are deprived of the necessities of life, placed in a position in which they cannot reasonably be expected to live, inevitably meeting an early and unnatural death.
The president not only lied to America about the nature of COVID-19, he and his clown car of congressional lickspittles, cabinet stooges and “experts” — the pillow guy — have blocked any coherent federal COVID-19 response. This endangers all of us, especially, as infection statistics show, the most disadvantaged.
The president admits he had information on the lethality of COVID-19 in February while publicly denying he knew anything about it. “It is what it is,” says the president. And “it” is over 190,000 Americans dead and counting. This is “social murder.”
Gene Johnson, Hazel Hurst