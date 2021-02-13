Now living in what seems to be the era of impeachment, my mind drifts back in recent history. If impeachment is a tool to rid the government of those deemed a danger to Democracy, I recall at least two cases I believe were impeachable offenses.
Where were the cries for impeachment when Barack Obama ordered $165 billion in taxpayers’ funds to be counted, palletized, shrink-wrapped, loaded on an American C-130 and sent to Tehran, Iran, a known aggressor nation and seat of terrorism?
Rather than take the diplomatic route, Obama simply tried to pay Iran to agree to stop its drive to become a seriously nuclearized power. He tried to buy Iran’s compliance.
Article II, Section IV of the Constitution states, “The President, Vice-President and all other civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and convicted of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” It’s the same article Democrats used to impeach Trump based on collusion and collaboration with Russia that, without proof, became a political nothing-burger.
The next instance was concerning Hillary Clinton. Recall her decision to turn over 20% of America’s uranium stockpile to Russia.
That was then followed by classified government documents found on her private server that led to bleached or destroyed proof of her guilt. Rumor has it she is still being investigated but it appears conning Democrat strategy came into play. It calls for a long, drawn-out investigation with little or nothing being disseminated to the public regarding progress.
Politicians rely on the public to lose interest, throw their hands in the air and disengage. The investigation drags on and somewhere along the line, somehow disappears. Punishment for the miscreant is seldom realized and the wrong-doer goes scot free.
This political example of trickery and shenanigans is not fertile soil to plant the seeds of unity.
Leon Hillyard
Eldred