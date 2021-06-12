Rural healthcare in our area of Pennsylvania is in upheaval. Route 219 as a major highway is still a dream.
I would expect any duly elected representative to a state or federal position to be burning the midnight oil to try to seek solutions to our many rural infrastructure and healthcare problems. But not state Sen. Cris Dush.
Instead, Dush has become a lapdog for state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Franklin County Republican who used campaign funds to sponsor buses to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mastriano and Dush traveled to Arizona to feed the conspiracy theory that the ballots in Maricopa County were altered. The clown show in Arizona that even includes QAnon supporters is run by a company without election experience that is led by a CEO who has spread election-related conspiracy theories. Even the name of the company, Cyber-Ninjas, conjure images of third-rate B movies that are shown at 2 a.m. on cable TV.
Now, Dush wants to bring this clown show to Pennsylvania. Many have written on this same page about the integrity of the elections in Pennsylvania. That ship should have sailed long ago. If the voters in North Central Pennsylvania want time and taxpayer money wasted to analyze ballots for shreds of bamboo to support QAnon conspiracy theories, then you have elected the right man.
Peter Palumbo Bradford