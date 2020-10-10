A quick question: If this is such a terrible, cruel, racist and unjust nation, why are there people from all over the world willing to risk their lives and all their worldly possessions in order to come to America?
The answer is obvious to all of us. We are a free society with compassion and the belief that, given a chance and the desire to work hard, anyone can have a better life here in America — not as a gift from Washington, but by self-reliance and through hard work.
As a society we look back and acknowledge our faults and challenge ourselves to do better. As Americans we do not need a revolution that tears down our government to create anarchy.
By their words and actions we see that there are some Americans who hate our great country. They want to transform it into something we would not recognize and certainly not want. The transformation they envision will by necessity take from us many of our cherished freedoms such as freedom of expression, freedom of religion and the freedom to defend ourselves.
Look around and you will see these freedoms already being infringed upon. We must and will resist!
Not everyone in 1930s Germany wanted to give the “Heil Hitler” salute, but under threat, even fear of being turned in by their children, they complied.
Make no mistake about it, the BLM raised fist salute is today’s equivalent. If the haters have their way, the world will lose its great beacon of freedom and opportunity. The haters have focused their hatred on our president but, make no mistake, we are next.
I am voting Republican to do my part to save this great United States of America.
Richard L. Kallenborn
Port Allegany
