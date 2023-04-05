Warm weather must be coming on because it was recently time for my sister-in-law and I to review the annual applications for the Gordy Wuethrich Memorial Scholarship. It is a Michigan award as Lenawee County in southeast Michigan was our home for many years and my husband played a big role in its ag community.
Weather comes into play because I’m now anticipating my annual trek to make the presentation, something I really enjoy. But first comes the selection, and my enjoyment each year of seeing what our young people have to say in the essay component. They are to address “My Dream” and how scholarships will help. Some are a few sentences; some several paragraphs. Most have enlightening and hopeful things to say.
I was surprised when my usual process didn’t zero in on one particular applicant that others had to beat from the pool of 36 this year. For me, one will typically surface from the get-go. Our overall method of choosing still works, however. As Robin ranked her Top 5 while on an out-of-state trip, my own grouping included the same five names. The difference this year was that we didn’t automatically come up with a ranking order among those five.
Robin and I decided to re-read the applications and consider them over a few days before making a final selection, a young man wanting to study agricultural mechanics. We always look for characteristics and ambitions that remind us of Gordy in some way or for goals that we know he would mentor or encourage if he were here. Our desired fields of study are agriculture or economics and we usually “see” Gordy and his aspirations somewhere among the dreams.
So many times, youth are thought of in not so flattering terms, with older folks often lamenting the future and what will become of the world as younger people take the helm. Each spring’s essays give me a different story, a different perspective, one of hope and inspiration.
Here are some of the characteristics that give me hope, gleaned from the pool of applicants. A couple writers noted their passions, which included working with people, helping others see their potential. Many have a keen sense of awareness of the state of our natural world and want to protect our natural resources, whether it is to learn to farm in more modern ways that will enhance soil conservation and such, or as one young lady explained, to work with people in formulating roof top gardens in cities so everyone can have a chance to grow their own food.
Of course a pervasive theme was to be able to enter college and then exit without massive debt. The scholarships are one way to help them do that, and Lenawee County Education Foundation gives away 300 each year on a competitive basis. They care about families, about community, about “giving back” and doing things that might help change the world for the better.
One student noted, citing two dot com kings, “My dream isn’t to be as wealthy as these two men, but to wake up loving what I do every day, content in my lifestyle.”
I liked the bits of wisdom in some creative comments: “Goals are the stairs leading ever upward toward an ultimate dream.” “If goals do not require sacrifice to achieve, they are not ambitious enough.” An engineering student wrote, “Through robotics, I started an inquisitive spark into a burning flame of discovery.”
There were some with creativity in another way. One young lady wanted to be a large animal vet but took it a step further. Her dream was to be an exotic animal vet and possibly work one day for a zoo. Another wanted to use her knowledge of agriculture to create fashion, like discovering what might be done with food waste such as orange peels. That’s kind of outside the box.
A couple of comments fit Gordy’s passion for the workings of finance—and his career-long goal of helping young people learn about money. One said, “I want to teach others how money works in the world,” and another, citing how schools test academic intelligence. “What about our intelligence outside of the classroom? Who is teaching us how to do taxes, how to budget money, and how to save up for special purchases like a car or house?”
The honesty was refreshing, too. “I want to get a job that makes a decent living so I can buy myself a house and a car.”
These young people proved themselves very aware of the transition taking place as well. “Being an adult has its positives and negatives; you gain freedom, but consequently you have a lot of new responsibilities to uphold.”
Finally, this nugget to chew on. “Everyone dreams of what their future will look like; for most of us it changes with time and morphs into something more practical. The beauty of a dream is that no one can take it from you if you truly believe in it.”
Believe in your dreams!
