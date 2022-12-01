Trudy Rubin

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The video of "Chongqing Superman" has gone viral amidst the explosion of protests across China against the government's "zero COVID" policy.

A man in a grey T-shirt with a Superman backpack stands on a street corner in the southwest Chinese city of Chongqing, ranting against the soaring price of carrots — and the government's failed strategy to totally eliminate COVID. He fiercely denounces the "lack of freedom and [the] poverty" that have resulted from an endless series of lockdowns of major cities, neighborhoods, and residential compounds.

