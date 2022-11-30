ALBANY (TNS) — This much is clear: Kathy Hochul is the first candidate from Upstate New York to win a governor's race in many years.
How many? That depends on how you define Upstate.
George Pataki, first elected in 1994, was from the Westchester County city of Peekskill. To these eyes, Westchester County is not Upstate.
Well, then how about Charles Poletti? Charles who? Poletti!
He grew up in Vermont, which is kind of like Upstate. But while Poletti served as governor for 29 days in 1942, he was never actually elected. So forget that I mentioned him.
That brings us to Franklin Roosevelt, elected governor in 1928. He was born and largely raised in Dutchess County, which is arguably Upstate. Roosevelt's cultural and economic ties to Manhattan were significant, though, and he lived in "The City" for significant portions of his life.
If you want to count Roosevelt as an Upstater, I suppose I won't argue. But for my money, you have to go back to Nathan Miller, born and buried in Cortland County, to find the last elected governor with a genuine Upstate pedigree. (Steve Orr, writing for the Democrat & Chronicle, agreed.)
Miller won the office in 1920. That it took more than 100 years for New York to elect another governor from Upstate illustrates just how much state politics is dominated by the megalopolis to our south.
It also shows that Hochul, a Buffalo native who settled in nearby Hamburg, is a bit of a political unicorn who probably wouldn't have broken the long string of downstate governors had she not been elevated to the office in such an unusual way. (I trust we don't need to relive the details.)
But here's the question for today: Will Hochul's being from Upstate make a difference for a region long mired in an economic torpor?
For sure, the political realities have not changed. The Legislature will remain dominated by lawmakers who care first and foremost about downstate interests. Voters and power remain concentrated in the state's southeast corner. Almost all the big-money donors are from down that way, too.
And Hochul certainly catered to those voters and donors during the campaign that just ended, as any Democrat who wanted to be elected would. She didn't talk about upstate much, and she certainly didn't play up the upstate roots she shares with Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.
We can, however, rest assured that Hochul is more viscerally aware of Upstate's long-standing struggles than other governors. As I've noted before, you can't have grown up in Buffalo when she did and not understand something about the devastating impacts of economic stagnation and population decline.
In 1950, eight years before Hochul was born, Buffalo had 600,000 residents and was America's 15th largest city. Buffalo is now the country's 76th biggest city, with a population more than halved from its peak.
That has to influence Hochul's outlook. A governor from New York City has the confidence of being from a place that will always attract newcomers looking to, if you'll excuse the cliché, make it there. A governor from Buffalo knows a different reality.
How that translates into policy is where things get tricky. Prior governors, including the one from Queens whose downfall preceded Hochul's rise, tried to throw a Buffalo Billion or two at Upstate's problems — providing a sugar high, of sorts, that did nothing to address underlying economic roadblocks that include stultifying regulations.
"We're not just a high-cost state for businesses because of high taxes," said Justin Wilcox of Upstate United, an advocacy group focused on growing the region's economy. "It's the mindset, particularly the downstate mindset, that every business is like Wall Street or is somehow monolithic."
So far, Hochul seems intent on repeating the throw-money-at-the-region approach. Indeed, her most Upstate-centric move to date was her decision to shower the Buffalo Bills with public money for a new stadium. A Buffalo Bills-ion, if you will. (On Monday, Hochul touted the awarding of $10 million in funds for downtown revitalization to Gloversville and Little Falls.)
But Wilcox, noting that the governor has spoken about population decline and the importance of small businesses, said he's confident Hochul understands what has held Upstate back and what needs to be done to begin unshackling the region. Likewise, there's little doubt of the governor's affection for Buffalo and other Upstate places.
The problem, Wilcox added, is that she's going to be faced with a Legislature with little understanding of the problems. So while there's great promise in having a governor who understands Upstate's problems, there's also the potential for great disappointment.
"Which governor is she going to be?" Wilcox asked. "Is she going to be a governor that fights for Upstate or is she going to be a governor that placates powerful downstate interests to the detriment of Upstate?"
None of this is to say that fixing what ails such a big and diverse region will be easy, even if Hochul bends the Legislature to her will. Upstate's problems are more complex than just high taxes and costs, of course, and the decline that has marked much (but not all) of Upstate has a momentum built over decades.
These are difficulties that Nathan Miller, elected from an Upstate that was still an economic engine for the nation, didn't face. Lucky guy.
