With control of a currently 50-50 Senate up for grabs, it looks like the GOP could well come up short even in a favorable political environment because of questionable choices of candidates in key races.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon, acknowledged this, saying, “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate.” He continued, “Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social