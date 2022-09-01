As a recently retired professor, I’m tired of reading national editorials that offer ill-informed criticism of President Biden’s recently announced student loan forgiveness program. I’m not qualified to assess the legality of Biden’s program, but I do know that most of his critics are woefully ignorant about the needs and behaviors of both universities and their students. Their criticisms tell us more about their own ideological biases than about how colleges and universities really work.

I’m especially troubled by the critics’ repeated assertions that students are somehow to blame for taking out hefty loans to attend college and that the availability of these loans causes schools to charge higher tuition. Both claims reveal the critics’ lack of understanding of how higher education works in America.

