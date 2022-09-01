As a recently retired professor, I’m tired of reading national editorials that offer ill-informed criticism of President Biden’s recently announced student loan forgiveness program. I’m not qualified to assess the legality of Biden’s program, but I do know that most of his critics are woefully ignorant about the needs and behaviors of both universities and their students. Their criticisms tell us more about their own ideological biases than about how colleges and universities really work.
I’m especially troubled by the critics’ repeated assertions that students are somehow to blame for taking out hefty loans to attend college and that the availability of these loans causes schools to charge higher tuition. Both claims reveal the critics’ lack of understanding of how higher education works in America.
THE FIRST CRITICISM is relatively easy to refute. Students have to take out loans to pay for college because Republicans in national and state legislatures have been cutting government funding for higher education on an inflation-adjusted basis since the 1980s. In the 1970s, state funding covered 75% of the total operating costs of all public universities in the country. Today that rate is 23%.
Similarly, the federal Pell Grant program, which helps low-income students pay for college, covered 77% of tuition, housing, and books for eligible students when it was created in the 1970s. Because Congress has been slow to increase the grants, the rate is now 29%.
In short, Republican policies over the last 50 years have shifted the cost of paying for higher education increasingly away from government and onto the shoulders of students. As a result, 70% of students now have to take out loans to pay for their education.
Today the amount of student loan debt in the U.S. totals $1.75 trillion, double the amount owed on credit cards. For college graduates who are unable to obtain good-paying jobs, student loan debt is a lifelong burden that limits their ability to change jobs, get married, start a family, and save for retirement. This is a uniquely American experience — in most countries, public higher education is free. American students have to take out loans because Republican policymakers have chosen to cut taxes rather than fund higher education. This is a moral failure of government, not of students or universities.
THE SECOND CRITICISM — that the availability of student loans drives up tuition costs — requires a somewhat longer answer. To address it, we will have to delve into how colleges set tuition in the first place. Where do they get their numbers, and why do they keep going up?
Virtually all American colleges and universities operate as non-profit organizations, so they have no inherent motivation to charge excessively high prices or to raise their tuition unnecessarily. A small number of schools have accumulated so much wealth from donations that they could probably survive without charging tuition, but the vast majority of American colleges and universities struggle to make ends meet.
Running a college is an expensive undertaking. Buildings and grounds have to be maintained, faculty and staff have to be paid, office and lab supplies have to replenished, computer systems have to be kept current, libraries have to be funded, records have to be managed, support services have to be offered for struggling students, and administrators have to be hired to run the organization.
Students who live on campus also need things to do, especially those living in small towns. Universities address this need by sponsoring concerts, athletic facilities and competitions, various types of clubs, and trips to off-campus venues. All of these things cost money.
Additional costs are incurred for “keeping up with the Joneses.” The vast majority of colleges have to compete with other schools to attract enough students to pay their bills. If they fail, they have to either cut costs or sell investments that help to fund their operations. Administrators feel compelled to invest continually in new facilities and programs for fear that if they do not, students will choose to attend schools that do. Failure to keep up can lead to stagnation and death.
Next to these costs, the factors commonly cited by critics — bloated administrations, overly high salaries, intercollegiate sports, the availability of student loans, etc. — pale into insignificance. Factors such as these, if they are present at all, have only a minimal effect on the cost of tuition.
So how do colleges set their tuition? For most schools, it’s a careful balancing act. Colleges get their income from a variety of sources: tuition, government aid, investment earnings, outside grants, ticket sales, direct fundraising, etc. Each year administrators have to guess how many students they might be able to recruit for the coming year and how much it will cost to house, service, and educate them. Then they have to estimate how much money they will take in from sources other than tuition. The balance must be paid by students in the form of tuition.
In reality, few students pay the listed tuition rate, as most colleges have to offer substantial financial aid packages to entice students to attend their school rather than others. The average student at a state college or university pays only 54% of the listed tuition rate, while at private colleges the rate is 46%. At the most selective schools students pay only 36% of the posted tuition.
That’s still a lot of money, and students who do not have wealthy parents inevitably have to take out loans to pay for their education. But it doesn’t have to be this way. We could follow the lead of other nations and treat higher education as a collective good that is funded from the common purse, like roads and sewers.
The fact that we do not do so says a lot about our values as a nation.
