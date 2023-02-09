Have you ever second-guessed a decision? Maybe you pondered the idea, made a pros and cons list and even prayed over it. Then you waited to feel confident about it.
Sometimes, however, consequences or reality bring you back to wondering, “What was I thinking?”
It’s a bit like that with my bright idea to adopt not just one, but two kittens in November. I had a vision on how things should be if I moved ahead with this great idea.
These kitties would be bonded—at least friendly with each other. They would be calm and loving toward me as well, and be GREAT companions for company when I had to be away. A nice picture, right? Then reality sets in. Pets are WORK no matter how much you love them.
Truth is, I should have remembered. My Lucy, with me 16 years, first came with a buddy named Charlie. Both were just shy of six months when they came home with me in Michigan. Unfortunately, Charlie passed early from an infectious disease that led the vet to recommend Lucy remain an only-cat after that. Last year, I came across an old journal entry documenting my dismay (anger?) over these kittens busting a hurricane lamp and dumping a plant all over the floor. I remembered the incident, but didn’t heed the warning.
After two years, I felt myself getting closer to getting another companion animal and yes, it would be a cat because I’m not naturally drawn to dogs. When I saw the local shelter was caring for an inordinate number of cats and kittens, that was my cue to “just go look.” Of course, that’s all it took.
A six-month old kitten had a lot of white, including her face that resembles a snowy owl, with a tiger gray top. Even as I approached the kitten room, she was clamoring for the door to greet me. To a more discerning person, this might have been a sign of her aggressive manner to get what she wanted. Soon a couple others surrounded us, but an especially affectionate ginger and white tiger male wouldn’t leave where I stood. I gave it a couple visits then picked up my babies—after a fairly expensive shopping trip for supplies.
Now for the “What Was I Thinking” phase. The female (named “Tide” at the shelter, but now known as “Dory”), contracted pinkeye and needed an urgent care visit on Veteran’s Day. The male, “Tate,” needed a vet the following day because he held up his front leg like it was broken or disjointed. It wasn’t, fortunately, just compromised. A week in, I’d spent more than $800 on adoption fees, vet visits, food and supplies.
Dory’s aggressiveness manifested in a zealous love of food. First day, she was on top of my TV tray eating my dinner, tipping it over and spilling milk all over the carpet. We’re currently having a food war. Dory looks at her wet food and may or may not eat it. If it’s to her liking, she gobbles like she’ll never eat again. Even if she rejects it and I (stupidly) offer a second choice, she’ll begin that then move over to Tate’s bowl for the same food she’d turned down. I have to be the lunch lady monitor now.
Tate gets her back, though. I’ve seen him munching kibble from the two-top bowl and seeing her approach, will quickly put his paw over the other side.
Tatie plays like there’s no tomorrow, bringing toys up on the bed. They often sleep two to three hours before we go up and are ready to roll. There’s no touching Tate if he’s in pounce gear or sharp claws and teeth scrape skin. When he’s ready to conk, however, he can be the sweetest boy. Dory started out more anxious but is coming around, imitating Tate by following to the couch for a scratch.
I know they are still kittens but when they chase each other, they stampede through the house like a herd of miniature ponies. When one catches up, they throw the other to the floor like a Sumo wrestler and proceed to tussle so hard I fear they’ll hurt each other.
I bought two cat perches seeing each glare with jealousy if the other was in the top circle. But once in a while, I find them wrapped up in each other or offering mutual face baths atop one tree.
Lucy liked the leash and I often took her outdoors but hoped these would be solely indoor cats. Tate escaped to the deck five times just this week. Dory wants to follow. Harnesses and leashes may be in our future.
While it’s a challenge to keep up with two, especially litter duty—“hooey”—we’re getting used to each other. They’re so different from mild-mannered Lucy, but even with some bad behaviors that make me second-guess, I can’t now imagine giving either up. Pet owners will understand; they’re family now. Whatever led me to do it, it’s done. We now share life and a whole lot of love!
(Contact Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)