ALBANY (TNS) — New Yorkers have had six months without a certain someone in their lives, but, alas, this wonderful period of peace and bliss is coming to an end. He's back.
I'm talking, of course, about Andrew Cuomo, our state's former governor, the fellow who resigned in disgrace at the end of August and disappeared into the Hamptons. New York has been better for his departure, I'd say, but we knew it wouldn't last. With $16.4 million in his campaign war chest, we knew he wouldn't let us be.
And now he's returned with a new ad campaign that, rest assured, will only be the beginning of his attempted reentry into public life.
The ostensible point of the advertising blitz is to convince New Yorkers that there was nothing to all those sexual harassment allegations — that Cuomo, in other words, was the victim of a terrible injustice perpetrated by the media, Attorney General Letitia James and, of course, the women who accused him.
That silly theme is familiar to anyone who's been paying attention to what Rita Glavin, his attorney, has been claiming. The problem for the dethroned governor, though, is that very few New Yorkers have cared enough to pay attention. People have made up their minds and the state has moved on, so Cuomo has to up the ante by bringing his case to our TV and computer screens.
The one ad I've seen — more are in the pipeline, we're told — highlights that five district attorneys, including David Soares in Albany County, declined to pursue criminal charges based on sexual harassment allegations made against the governor. Indeed, the ad opens with a claim that "the case against Andrew Cuomo appears to be crumbling."
Left unsaid in the ad, unsurprisingly, is that several of the DAs went out of their way to stress that the women and their claims were credible, even if available evidence didn't allow prosecutors to meet the burden needed to move forward. One district attorney, Gregory Oakes in Oswego County, even called on state lawmakers to reform harassment laws to lower the bar for prosecutors.
For Cuomo, that's no ringing endorsement. It certainly isn't any sort of vindication. The district attorneys did not suggest the women were lying, and a lack of criminal charges doesn't mean Cuomo's behavior, as outlined in the devastating report released by James, wasn't repulsive and unfitting of a governor.
Of course, Cuomo would like you to believe that the report was motivated purely by James' searing ambition, and so his new TV ad highlights claims that her team intentionally omitted evidence that might have benefited the former governor in the court of public opinion.
"Political attacks won," it declares. "And New Yorkers lost a proven leader."
To watch the ad, you could forget Cuomo could have avoided his early departure by making his case to the state Legislature. With all of New York watching, the Democrat could have used impeachment hearings to refute details in the James report. He could have used the forum to sway public opinion in his favor.
Instead, he quit.
By doing so, he saved himself the potential revelations of a trial that also would have examined his deceptions about nursing home deaths or looked closely at his infamous $5.1 million book deal. He saved himself from having women, including a state trooper, testify about how he allegedly treated them. By quitting, he kept his political future on life support, at least.
Now, this new ad campaign is an attempt at recuperation. Will it work?
Probably not, given that a newly released Siena College Research Institute poll is the latest to show little appetite for a Cuomo revival. Consider that 80 percent of surveyed voters said he made the right call by resigning while only 25 percent believed that decisions made by prosecutors vindicate the former governor.
Meanwhile, only 33 percent of respondents viewed Cuomo favorably, which made him, in deep-blue New York, slightly less popular than Donald Trump, seen favorably by 35 percent. For a governor who rolled to reelection four years ago, that has to be a punch in the gut.
The numbers suggest New Yorkers have made up their minds and won't be fooled by a shameless campaign designed to paint Cuomo as a victim. But nobody should be surprised that he's trying.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)
