LOS ANGELES (TNS) — It’s not exactly news that the humanities are in decline and college students are turning toward skills-based and career-focused fields of study.

In fact, 2021 was the ninth straight year, according to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, that the number of students graduating with a major in the humanities has fallen. According to federal data, the number of English majors dropped by a third from 2011 to 2021, and students majoring in religion, area studies and history fell even more.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social