Cattaraugus County fails its residents again. When Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the indoor mask mandate I was so relieved.
Relieved that my immunocompromised household would have some protection when venturing out to do necessary things. Relieved that our strained hospital system finally had some help.
Alas, reading that our county will not enforce this mandate dashed my hopes that we could finally catch up. It actually shocked me. What I see as pandering to conspiracy-minded voters, I thought, would end when the state could be blamed.
How many people have to die before Cattaraugus County responds? How many vaccinated people will have to wait for beds at Olean General Hospital because of overcrowding?
The rate of vaccination here is pathetic. No incentives have been offered to try and "bribe" people to do the right thing. What are they doing with all the money that has been allocated to us for such steps? Nothing.
Yet they know that it's the right thing scientifically and ethically. They don't care. What does it take?
Juliana Bordonaro, Olean