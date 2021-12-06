The late fall has been kind to us in Western New York so far since I can count on one hand the number of days there have been substantial enough snow to affect driving.
But after living here my whole life and driving on our roads and highways for more than a decade, I know a few heavy snowstorms will be coming our way well into April.
Even though the snow has been mostly scarce, there has been enough to give those who forget how to drive when the roads become slushy, slippery and occasionally iced over a crash course. During the second serious snowfall a couple of weeks ago, twice in one day I was waiting at an intersection and a vehicle slid right through just a second before I would have driven directly into its path.
I’m as guilty as anyone for forgetting to slow down when approaching a traffic light or stop sign when the first snow flies, but it’s especially important to remember to take your foot off the gas, lightly press on the brake and gradually increase breaking well before arriving at the intersection.
However, as much as each driver is responsible for their own vehicle, watching out for every other driver and how they’re doing is just as important in avoiding an accident.
This was important during the second near-miss when I was waiting at a traffic light to cross West State Street in Olean. The traffic was relatively light with only a few vehicles in sight as I waited for the light to change. As the West State lights turned from green to yellow, an SUV was headed east, traveling 35 mph and didn’t seem to be slowing down enough.
Although the light turned green, a feeling made me wait to see where the SUV would end up. The driver must have stepped on the brake because it did start to slow down fairly quickly… until it slid right through the crosswalk into the middle of the intersection and then just as quickly sped back up and on its way.
If I had trusted the SUV’s breaks would work and moved my own vehicle out into the intersection as soon as the light turned green, I’m pretty sure both of us would have been calling our insurance companies and the police.
The other place winter driving safety is important in Olean is at the roundabouts on North Union Street. I’m not going to debate about whether they are better or not aesthetically or during rush hour or for the benefit of bikers and pedestrians because that’s all up to personal preference.
However, I’m not going to ignore the hundreds of studies performed over the past few decades that show again and again roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections. It makes sense to me that a vehicle traveling in a circle at 15 mph won’t do as much damage as a vehicle going straight on at 30 mph.
Either way, going into, out of or around a roundabout in winter can still be an accident waiting to happen. First and foremost, approach the roundabout slowly even if there are no cars in the roundabout or in front of you. The last thing you want to do is come to a roundabout going 30 mph, have a vehicle enter it from the other side and come around just before you, making you have to slam on the breaks only to have the vehicle behind you cause a fender-bender or worse.
Second, if you’re at a roundabout and waiting, look to your left to see if there are any vehicles coming around. If there is, wait to see if they take the exit next to you or go around in front of you since the vehicles already in the roundabout have the right away. You don’t want to try to rush by flooring it, have the wheels spin on the icy/slushing pavement and end up running right into that other vehicle anyway.
(As a side note, don’t turn your turn signal on when coming to the roundabout. Everyone goes in the same way and goes counterclockwise around the circle in the same direction. Turn signals are just confusing and pointless in single-lane roundabouts like Olean’s.)
Regardless of where you are starting or stopping, going through a traditional intersection or roundabout, please be safe and smart out there this winter. Watch the other drivers and notice where their vehicles are going, because the safest other drivers are doing the same thing to you. All it takes is one small patch of ice or snowfall that slightly alters visibility to turn a lovely winter drive into a trip to the mechanic or emergency room.
(Kellen M. Quigley is managing editor of The Salamanca Press and a writer/editor for the Olean Times Herald.)