Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate in indoor spaces is not what any of us wanted to hear. As of Monday, masks are required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
The reimplementation of the mandate was based on the state’s weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations. At this time, the measure is effective until Jan. 15, when the state will re-evaluate based on conditions.
”As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” the governor said. “We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.”
We’re frustrated, all right. COVID numbers are as high as ever, despite easy and free access to vaccines. We can thank those who refuse the vaccine for that.
The mental gymnastics of those who try to justify their anti-vaccine stances would be hilarious if the repercussions were not so serious. But there’s nothing funny about rising COVID infection rates and continued deaths throughout Upstate and Western New York.
Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29%. While the percentage of New Yorkers fully vaccinated continues to increase, the uptick is not fast enough to completely curb the spread of the virus, particularly among communities with low vaccination coverage, Hochul’s office said.
So, we move to Plan B. We try to limit the spread by masking up when we’re around other people.
And, of course, we hear the grumbling and crying from those who think any infringement on their desire to do anything they want is a mortal sin.
We were sorry to see those people egged on by local and county officials across the state, who issued statements saying they would not enforce the mandate.
We have to wonder why they have felt the need to take such stances. It seems political, following the lead of Republican gubernatorial candidate and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who played to the base of his party with a similar pronouncement.
We all want the pandemic over. We all want to return to our regular lives, but that can’t happen until those who refuse vaccinations and masks come to understand that they are the problem.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta (TNS)