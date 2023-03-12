The Olean City School District thinks reading, writing and arithmetic is reading, writing ... and football. The district wants to spend approximately $7 million dollars on turf-covered baseball and softball fields as well as a football practice field near the junior high school.
To do this they plan to cart off 3,000 truckloads of soil and they will need to bring in 3,000 loads of gravel, etc. This would constitute a crime against humanity on its own. They need you to vote on this capital project because it exceeds their spending limit.