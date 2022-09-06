President Biden’s recent speech in which he denounces what he calls “MAGA” Republicans as an anti-democratic force which cannot be tolerated, flanked by armed guards, against a red and black background reminiscent of Nazi Germany, represents a new low in American politics which already been in some pretty low places.
What else could he have done?
He could have made a speech defining our common adversaries (China, Putin and many others) and outlining a strategy to remake our economy and military to make another world war less likely.
He could have acknowledged that there seem to be a large number of Americans who feel that the security of voting processes in the last presidential election are at least questionable and outlined the steps he would recommend that would make the voting process more secure and reliable.
He could have acknowledged that his party’s green energy program, open border policy and spending policies have resulted in significant economic disruption and talked about his revised plans for the energy sector, the granting of asylum, and his plan for deficit reduction.
There are probably a lot of things he could have said that would been inclusive rather than divisive. Acknowledging and addressing widely held concerns, especially those of the opposing party, and identifying problems that threaten everyone, proposing legislation that helps everyone are the prerequisites of an American president who has a four-year term and works in a non-parliamentary system.
How well they do this determines their place in history.