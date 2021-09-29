ALBANY (TNS) — A year ago, health care workers were the undisputed heroes of the pandemic, and rightly so.
When COVID-19 was novel and unknown, when there were no vaccines to combat it, nurses and other hospital employees were at the forefront, working long hours and sacrificing their own health for the common good. They deserve our continued gratitude.
Yet New York has apparently decided that some of those nurses and hospital workers aren't so terrific after all. By state order, the minority that remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Monday were set to be suspended or fired, even if their terminations will bring widespread chaos to the health care system.
In a Sunday morning speech at a Brooklyn church, Gov. Kathy Hochul framed vaccinations in starkly moralistic terms.
"God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers — he made them come up with a vaccine," Hochul said, before adding: "All of you, yes, I know you're vaccinated, you're the smart ones, but you know there's people out there who aren't listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are."
The governor's religiosity and sense of service to the greater good are appealing qualities, generally. But be skeptical when a politician claims to be on the side of God or casts others as indifferent to what the almighty supposedly wants.
You know who they are. Goodness. If nothing else, Hochul's rhetoric was remarkably harsh and ungenerous, especially with regard to unvaccinated nurses and other health care workers.
Yes, people who work in medical settings should be vaccinated. Most of them are — 84 percent of hospital workers statewide are vaccinated, according to state statistics, including 91 percent in the Capital Region.
And yes, people forced to spend some time in hospitals and similar settings shouldn't have to worry that nurses or other hospital employees will make them sicker. For sure, this pandemic of the unvaccinated is frustrating and unnecessary.
It's worth remembering, however, that vaccinated workers can still spread COVID-19, the more contagious delta variant especially, even if they are less likely to do so.
And despite rhetoric casting them as unsmart, or even ungodly, many unvaccinated health care workers do have reasons for their decisions.
As Public Employees Federation head Wayne Spence noted last week, some have underlying health worries. Some have already had COVID-19. Some might be coping with fertility issues as they try to get pregnant, while others may be lactating moms. (It isn't clear which medical exemptions will be considered worthy and which will not.)
I suppose you could argue that the sanctity and protection of our health care system justifies jettisoning even sympathetic unvaccinated health care workers, and that the protection of the sick and needy warrants the tough decision that New York is making.
Except that the vaccination mandate is throwing the health care system into such disarray that it is likely to harm the people the state is presumably trying to protect. The mandate, in other words, seems likely to do more damage than good.
With thousands of workers likely to be fired at a time when hospitals are already dealing with worker shortages, some executives are predicting the most alarming and dire staffing crisis in memory. Even before Monday's deadline, hospitals were announcing cutbacks and initiating plans to cut surgeries, baby deliveries and other essential services.
To combat the crisis, Hochul plans on sending in the National Guard, importing nurses from elsewhere and asking retired health care workers to return to service. "We are not relenting," the governor said Monday. "We're not backing off."
But are those solutions practical? Will they do anything to curb the pandemic or improve medical care?
Will New York's vaccine mandate be more effective than the frequent testing that states such as New Jersey are instead requiring for unvaccinated health care workers?
Say what you want about unvaccinated nurses and hospital staffers, but many are experienced at dealing with COVID-19 and working through a pandemic. The same can't be said for many of their potential replacements. Heck, as of this writing, it wasn't even clear if all the medical personnel from the National Guard would be vaccinated.
This is progress? It sure doesn't look like it.
Instead, the mandate looks more like a symbol of our pandemic frustrations and our desire to punish the unvaccinated, who, as the governor kindly reminded us, aren't listening to God. Given the paucity of evidence showing that unvaccinated hospital workers are even responsible for spreading the virus, this looks like an unnecessary emergency born of the state's inflexibility.
So thousands of health care workers, heroes of the pandemic, are set to lose their jobs and won't even be eligible for unemployment insurance. And if you have a surgery coming up or a baby on the way, well, you might have to wait.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)
