Protecting children from the overuse of last-resort behavioral interventions starts with collecting better data.

For educators and other school staffers, the decision to put a child with disabilities in physical restraints is supposed to be a last resort. But in some private and state-run schools serving special-needs students, these “emergency interventions” are used regularly, sometimes multiple times per day. That’s a blot on the good work educators do, and on the educational system tasked with protecting these vulnerable children.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social