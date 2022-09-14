Trudy Rubin

An elderly Ukrainian village woman comes to her garden gate and freezes as she watches a soldier approach. Then she puts her hand to her mouth, and begins to sob. As the soldier embraces her, she hugs him back, intensely.

He is Ukrainian, part of a force that has liberated numerous villages and the key city of Izium from Russian occupation over the weekend. The meeting between the soldier and the villager was captured in a video that went viral during the lightning counteroffensive in northeast Ukraine that drove Russian forces back from much of the Kharkiv region.

