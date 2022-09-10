Donald Trump isn’t necessarily wrong in calling attention to potential abuses by the FBI, which he suggests is conducting a witch hunt in searching his Mar-a-Lago property to recover classified documents. This Editorial Board has long decried the possibility – and frequent reality – of the politicization of federal agencies.

We’ve taken a wait-and-see approach toward the raid. Obviously, ex-presidents are not above the law and we can’t justify his document trove, but we’ll watch the investigation play out. However, it’s difficult to take Trump seriously now given that he rarely espouses a consistent principle related to federal overreach issues (or anything else, for that matter).

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social