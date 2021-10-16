Joel Whitcher, between the walls of his church, expressed his personal views on morality. For this he has publicly and repeatedly been castigated.
Why is it acceptable for the people who disagree with his views to speak out against him because he doesn’t agree with them, but he can’t speak out against those he disagrees with?
Mr. Whitcher has a constitutionally protected right to free speech; I haven’t heard where it has impacted his job performance so it shouldn’t even be an issue.
Perhaps what we should strive for is tolerance — tolerance to let other people hold the principles they embrace as true and not deny them the right to hold them. As an adult I am bombarded daily with other’s beliefs and opinions that I disagree with, often strongly. I do not try to silence them but, rather, I believe that in a free country they are entitled to express them.
Our students will soon be adults who will see and hear things they disagree with without the aid of the school’s filter. Shouldn’t we teach them to tolerate and respect the rights of others to hold their own beliefs without condemning and silencing them?
Wouldn’t the city and country be a better place if the schools nurtured citizens with tolerance and respect for all?
Patricia Miller
Olean