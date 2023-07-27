Regardless of whether we’re alone in the universe, there’s no valid reason for us to be in the dark.
The House Oversight Committee on National Security conducted the first in a series of hearings Wednesday on unidentified anomalous phenomena, which used to be known as unidentified flying objects. The principle theme, with broad endorsement from members across the political spectrum, was transparency.
Defense officials have acknowledged the authenticity of a 2004 video recorded by a high-performance Navy F-18 fighter jet on a training mission over the Pacific Ocean near San Diego. The now-retired pilot, Cmdr. David Fravor, testified at the hearing that the object on the video descended rapidly from 80,000 feet, nearly twice the ceiling for his fighter, appeared to rendezvous with another craft on the ocean surface, and sped away at roughly three times his jet’s top speed.
Such capability might well pose national security concerns. But as Fravor and several other witnesses — mostly retired military and intelligence officers — testified, the military reflexively overclassifies all reports of UAP sightings.
Committee members plan to conduct several closed hearings on some of the classified material and with witnesses who claim to have detailed knowledge of advanced, but undisclosed knowledge about UAPs.
This isn’t about little green men; it’s about the very Earth-bound matter of government transparency. Known physics make it highly unlikely that UAPs are extraterrestrial, but that doesn’t mean Americans shouldn’t know as much as possible of what the government knows.
