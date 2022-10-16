With the polls in many key midterm races agonizingly close, victory or defeat in November will hinge largely on a single question: are Americans merely anxious about our faltering economy, or have they definitively hit the panic button?

As inflation escalates, the housing market stalls, stock portfolios wither, and even the job market grows more adverse, Americans are rightly expressing concern, but almost every economist agrees that the worst is yet to come. In 2023, we are told, soaring interest rates will choke off economic growth (if there was any to speak of, that is), producing intense economic misery. The Democrats' only hope is that the severity of the situation hasn't yet dawned on most swing voters.

