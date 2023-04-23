We all are part of the environment, and we all gradually acclimate to gradual changes that don't usually seem obvious or sweeping in scope.
But on Earth Day over the weekend, it was worth noting that 53 years of activism, technology, regulation and education have indeed produced vast environmental improvements since the first observance on this day in 1970.
For example, biologists at the College of William and Mary, in Virginia's Tidewater Region, reported recently that the Chesapeake Bay area might have reached its natural capacity to support bald eagles — which were near extinction in 1970 and a rarity around the bay.
In Louisiana, a company that has built Gulf of Mexico oil rigs for decades has converted to building highly specialized ships that will service huge wind farms to be constructed in coming decades off the East Coast.
And the conversion from dirty to clean fuels continues to accelerate. In Pennsylvania, where more than 50% of electricity was generated by coal in 1970, three separate operators recently announced the impending closure of coal-fired power plants over the next year. That will reduce the state's coal-fueled power production to less than 10% of the total.
Globally, there no longer is any doubt that electric vehicles will be the predominant models of the future. Solar and wind power production has increased substantially worldwide. For the long term, nuclear fusion could produce incalculable amounts of carbon-free power.
Climate change poses the greatest environmental challenge on this Earth Day. But the past 53 Earth Day observances demonstrate that environmental improvement is inevitable when technology meets political will.
