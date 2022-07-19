ALBANY (TNS) — I hope you have a chance to see the stars this summer.
No, goofball, not Hollywood stars or baseball All-Stars. And no, not the muted version of the sky that we unfortunately see from Albany and environs, where stargazing is like eating a sandwich wrapped in cellophane.
I’m talking about the real deal, the version of the sky that inspired awe and even fear for nearly all of humankind, the sky of infinite wonder, endless possibility, divine inspiration.
For most Americans, seeing that version of the sky now requires effort and a bit of privilege. It means leaving the endless sprawl of strip malls and office buildings behind and traveling into the hinterlands. It means going to one of the planet’s shrinking dark corners.
The problem, of course, is light pollution, which continues to get worse. As noted recently in the New York Times, 83% of the world’s population now lives under light-polluted skies and the amount of light-touched land increases by about two percent every year.
There are deep-seated reasons for that. We equate light with good things, including safety and progress, and equate darkness with fear, danger and evil. For many of us who were raised or live in cities, darkness freaks us out. It feels almost unnatural, even though, obviously, the opposite is true.
So we add more light — to our homes, alongside our roadways and above our parking lots. Much of that light is indiscriminate and wasted; drive down any street late at night and you’ll see lights illuminating empty spaces and glowing signs advertising closed stores.
The waste comes with real consequences, beyond the squandering of money and resources. It confuses migrating birds and other wildlife that once relied on the moon to guide their way. It disturbs our sleep and could even be making us sick. It may also take a tremendous toll on the human psyche.
Is there anything we can do? Well, we can cut the lights that we each control, obviously. But some are proposing a more comprehensive approach.
Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, a Democrat from Albany, last year introduced the Dark Skies Act, which, among other measures, would require the shielding of most outdoor lighting fixtures in New York. The intention is to keep light focused on its intended targets instead of escaping into our skies.
Light pollution, Fahy said, “is so preventable. And you don’t have to compromise safety.”
Fahy told me she understands why the bill, which went nowhere in the last legislative session, might seem inconsequential when voters are worried about crime and inflation. She knows some voters may find the legislation a little silly.
But she argues that the preservation of the natural world (or what’s left of it) is one of the defining issues of our time.
I’ll also suggest that saving the night sky could be key to saving ourselves.
Our light-filled world can cause us to fall out of step with natural rhythms, which means, in effect, that we’ve allowed ourselves to forget what it means to be human. Too much light becomes claustrophobic and disorienting. Without nature’s balance, including the balance between light and dark, it’s easy to lose perspective.
Turn on the TV and the advertisements tell you to focus on you, you, you — what you need and what you want. Turn to your phone and social media encourages us to be the stars of our own show — me, me, me.
Self-centered hubris is the theme of the day. We think we have it all figured out, despite all evidence to the contrary.
Nature, like religion, centers and humbles. A long look into the night sky brings a dramatic change in perspective, a sense of wonder and, for some, a little humility. That infinite universe up there makes it clear we are small, regardless of how many Facebook friends we might have.
That most of us are no longer able to see that version of the sky seems profound. That we spend hours and hours inside, slouched and staring at our screens and almost no time looking up at the sky — because, with nothing to see, why bother? — seems like a vastly important shift, the consequences of which we’ve yet to understand.
Or maybe we do, somewhere deep within the recesses of our minds. Maybe we know something is off, but can’t pinpoint exactly what. Or perhaps we sense, instinctively, that we need the calming influence the natural world and yet, frustratingly, we’re often unable to find it. Where did it go?
Most people don’t have the time or the money to hunt down a true view of the night sky, and they shouldn’t need to work so hard. We should return the stars to the masses. To bring back the darkness, turn down the lights.
