CHICAGO (TNS) — In a Jan. 2 "Monday Night Football" game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. An immediate response by the trainers, stadium medical staff and the superb intensive care team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center saved Hamlin’s life.

The University of Cincinnati is one of the best places in the U.S. — or the world — for the young man to have been treated.

