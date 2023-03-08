In the 1960s, there was a professor and business analyst named Lawrence J. Peter. He became famous for coming up with something called the Peter Principle.

The informal way to describe it was this: In a business hierarchy, an employee does well and is promoted. He does well in his new, higher-level job, and is promoted again. He does well in that position and is promoted yet again. Finally, he rises to a job that is beyond his abilities. He is no longer promoted and stays in the job he does not do well.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social