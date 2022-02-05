In the teeth of a terrible pandemic, millions of Americans, both patients and healthcare providers, for the first time plunged into telemedicine.
Initially, skepticism abounded. Necessity — the strong desire to not get infected with COVID-19 — was the mother of invention. But physicians and patients alike really doubted whether looking at and talking to each other through a computer screen — or even a phone! — could have as good an outcome as an in-person visit.
But anecdotal evidence — and some early studies — over the 23 months since state medical boards across the nation dramatically loosened regulations on telehealth shows that Americans who have visited healthcare providers virtually have overcome their skepticism.
Now the nation must take advantage of a success forged in the pandemic and make sure that telemedicine is not allowed to slip away.
Many states have generally relaxed all kinds of rules in order to allow for more video and telephone meetings with physicians and other providers. But many have also made that contingent on a medical state of emergency being in place.
Every effort should be made to see telemedicine not go away — and even be expanded — after the medical emergency is over.
Meanwhile, states should accept out-of-state providers rather than requiring that physicians practicing telehealth be licensed to practice medicine in the state where the patient resides.
We understand the initial skepticism. But in this trial by fire, there have been a lot of converts. One patient converted to telehealth happens to be a retired M.D. himself. “I wasn’t sure how it would work,” Dr. Ben Forsyth, 87, told The New York Times after his personal physician suggested a video meeting for a checkup. But he’s had four more video appointments with his doctor since — and he’s a convert.
There will always be medical visits that are impossible to manage virtually. Emergency rooms are in no danger of being shuttered. But physicians are reporting that there are actual medical advantages to seeing patients in their home environment — one realized her elderly patient was depressed when the house plants he used to brag about watering were dying on the vine on the shelf behind his laptop’s camera.
Human beings throughout history have created eureka moments in times of adversity. The new era of telemedicine is one of them. In the name of the public health, pandemic deregulation of the practice should be made permanent.
— Tribune News Service