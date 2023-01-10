Congressional Democrats last year showered the IRS with $80 billion in new funding in an effort to close an estimated $600 billion “tax gap,” the difference between income taxes actually owed and those actually collected. This was supposed to help pay for the Biden administration’s ongoing spendapalooza that has run the national debt to more than $30 trillion.

Republicans, newly in charge of the House, voted to roll back the IRS funding, but there's little chance the Senate will even vote on the bill.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social