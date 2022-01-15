ALBANY (TNS) — Glenn Youngkin is a mild-mannered Republican with a hedge-fund background who ran for governor in a blue state. Despite almost no political experience, he won his Virginia election and will take office later this week.
Harry Wilson is a mild-mannered Republican with a hedge-fund background who might just run for governor in our very blue state. He, too, has limited political experience. And he’s the best shot New York Republicans have at winning in November.
If you remember Wilson, that’s probably because he ran for state comptroller in 2010 and nearly stunned incumbent Tom DiNapoli. Wilson, 50, who grew up in the faded Fulton County city of Johnstown, has mostly stayed away from politics since.
Well, he did consider running against Andrew Cuomo in 2017 but ultimately decided against it. Now, though, the Scarsdale resident is again weighing a run.
”I’m flattered by the many calls from Republican Party leaders and activists who have encouraged me to run for governor,” Wilson told the New York Post. “I’m giving it very serious consideration and will make a decision soon.”
If it’s true Wilson is being spurred on by fellow Republicans, you can figure out why. The Youngkin victory in Virginia suggests that a candidate with Wilson’s personality and background can win back the suburban voters the GOP so desperately needs — voters who in many cases turned away from the party in the age of Donald Trump.
Wilson’s admirers don’t even need to look south for inspiration, given that he’s also similar in many ways to Charlie Baker, the popular Republican governor of Massachusetts who used a business background to launch his political career. As I’ve written before, the men even look alike, in a blond hair and strong jaw kind of way.
A major Wilson advantage: The MAEVA Group chairman could pour millions into his own campaign, as he did in the race against DiNapoli. Given the pace at which lobbyists are raising money for Gov. Kathy Hochul, the likely Democratic nominee, those deep pockets are no small thing.
A major Wilson disadvantage, one that Youngkin avoided: He would probably face a Republican primary. And these days, the candidates most likely to win in November are not the candidates most likely to win hotly contested GOP primaries.
In fact, New York Republicans have, inexplicably, already coalesced around Lee Zeldin, the congressman from Long Island.
That’s bonkers and self-destructive. Given his close ties to Trump and vote against certifying presidential election results just hours after the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Zeldin won’t and can’t win statewide in New York. His nomination would be a gift to Democrats.
But Wilson’s moderation and hedge-fund background may not thrill primary voters in an increasingly populist party that is seeming to move away from Mitt Romney-style Republicans. One potential problem area: In a recent role serving as the interim CEO of nursing and assisted-living provider Genesis Healthcare, Wilson instituted a vaccine mandate for the company’s 70,000 employees.
That shouldn’t be controversial, given the obvious need to protect a vulnerable population from COVID-19, and many voters may find the move reassuring. But it might cost Wilson primary votes.
And, of course, Wilson would hardly be a shoo-in against Hochul or any other Democrat. Republicans, after all, suffer from a large and growing enrollment disadvantage in a state that’s among the nation’s bluest. It has been 20 years since a Republican last won statewide in New York, a dismal track record for sure.
But Youngkin and Baker show how it could be done.
Baker, for example, ran against the excesses of the state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature — a tried-and-true strategy for Massachusetts Republicans — promising “a fiscal break on spending” and an emphasis on economic growth. In 2018, Baker won reelection in a landslide.
Youngkin, who eked out a victory in a state Joe Biden won by 10 percentage points, ran a campaign that emphasized parental control of schools and bread-and-butter economic issues, including a promise to do away with a sales tax on groceries to help families struggling with inflation.
Those themes could resonate in a state where many parents have grown frustrated with school shutdowns and where the pandemic has battered the economy. Wilson, considered an expert in corporate restructurings and turnarounds, could pitch himself as the man to restructure and turn around New York.
He could sell himself as a man with upstate roots and a downstate address. He could point to his experience in the Obama administration’s Treasury Department, where he was on the task force charged with saving the auto industry. He could run as a sort of outsider, albeit a rich one who went to Harvard and lives in Westchester County.
Wilson might not win. He probably wouldn’t, actually. But he would give Republicans a chance.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)