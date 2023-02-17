Living in a changing climate, it does no good yelling at the sky. COVID’s work-from-home revolution is just such a climate change: Millions of employees across many thousands of employers are requiring flexible arrangements.

Public officials and economic leaders can lament the new realities and demand a return to the way they were before — or say the serenity prayer and try to equip their communities and companies for a new era.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social