Today begins the 118th session of — don’t laugh — the world’s longest-running and arguably best-functioning national legislature, the two houses of the U.S. Congress. We know that as the lawmakers gather, the 100-member Senate will be controlled narrowly by Democrats and the 435-member House narrowly by Republicans.

What we don’t know is who will be House speaker, second in line to succeed the president, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy twists himself into a pretzel to try to appease Trumpites on his right flank without losing endangered traditional conservatives and all-but-extinct moderates.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social