Newspaper people sometimes call it the “daily miracle.” Thoughts and ideas, happenings in the community, comments and plans from civic leaders, efforts by first responders to keep us safe and secure, and achievements by young people in the classroom and in their sports and extracurricular activities are chronicled, collected and placed into some order on a printed page and in digital space.
Every day.
True, the Olean Times Herald is not actually printed for Sundays, but local, state, national and world news and sports stories are uploaded on the website, oleantimesherald.com, over the weekend as well. While most folks are still enjoying their weekend, many of us at the newspaper are back at it on Sunday, working a full day or night to get the first edition of the new week out for you on Monday.
This process of telling the stories of our communities gets underway during the workday hours that most of us share — but it continues well into the night and then the morning hours. In some cases, delivery of a day’s newspaper has not been completed when others are already at work on the NEXT day’s edition.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic and all the difficulties it brought to places of business everywhere we managed to serve our readers and communities.
Putting out a newspaper is a 24-hour-a-day process, and due to some challenges that many readers might be aware of — and some that you might not have considered — the term “daily miracle” perhaps takes on even more profound meaning.
Newspaper people are hesitant to seek attention for themselves, but there are times when we take the opportunity to point out the contribution we believe we make. National Newspaper Week, which runs through the Saturday, is certainly one of those times.
There are some hard numbers that help tell the tale of newspapers’ continued importance in the United States.
In 2020 the economic impact of the newspaper industry in New York state and across the nation was in the billions of dollars, while newspapers employ tens of thousands of people. Readership of print and digital newspapers remains robust, with a reach of tens of millions of readers in print products. Many newspaper websites throughout the state average multimillion unique page views each year.
Consumer trust in printed newspapers (67%) is more than double the trust in social media (33%). In addition, recent surveys show that American adults increased their time with newspaper media during the pandemic.
Charitable giving and volunteerism from the newspaper industry maintains a huge economic impact, while the support newspapers give in publicizing and featuring fundraisers and charitable activities in communities is incalculable.
Newspapers are often shared with others, with single copies passed to multiple readers. And newspapers are rated as the best medium for operating ethically and having the public’s best interest in mind.
Despite much change over the years, a constant remains: The people of Olean, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, and beyond continue to get important information from the OTH.
That constant is made possible by the reporters and editors in the newsroom, and also by the circulation and business office staff, from the customer service counter to the publisher’s desk. It’s made possible by our advertising reps and the graphics staff members who so artfully put together display ads and special pages.
News pages go to the printers, mailroom personnel and delivery drivers — these folks are part of the process that happens when most of us are sleeping or just getting ready to start a new day.
But there’s one more group that plays a critical role in the daily process of a community newspaper like the Times Herald: you the readers and advertisers who support us. You depend on and trust us to keep you informed of events and news while also getting your messages out on your community activities and business efforts.
Without a dedicated team at the OTH, the newspaper doesn’t get out each day — but without our readers and advertisers, there would be no reason for it to.
National Newspaper Week is a time to recognize the importance of community journalism, while we recognize and appreciate the support you give us throughout the year.
(Jim Eckstrom is editor of the Olean Times Herald, The Bradford Era and Bradford Publishing Co.)