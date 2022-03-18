The dry title of state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s audit, “Use, Collection, and Reporting of Infection Control Data,” covering almost five years from January 2017 until November 2021, underplays its damning core findings: that the state Department of Health under former Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through initial incompetence and later deception, vastly undercounted the toll of COVID-19 among nursing home residents.
Whether or not Cuomo chooses to make another run for elected office after his resignation last summer, he’ll need to face the facts as methodically collected by DiNapoli’s auditors. While the immediate cause of Cuomo’s early departure was a pile of sexual harassment allegations, legitimate claims of nursing home data shenanigans deserve equal if not more attention.
In the early chaotic days and weeks and months before COVID was called COVID, but coronavirus, there were many terrible errors, largely caused by ignorance in dealing with this new foe. Cuomo’s team, it’s worth saying, got a number of things right.
But beginning in March 2020, New York State only tabulated fatalities from 618 nursing homes ascribed to COVID where the person tested positive. But there were very few tests and many deaths. The other problem, meant to protect privacy, was that only nursing homes that had suffered five or more deaths were included in the counts. If there were one to four people who had died, it went unreported to the public by state officials.
By May 2020, the undercounting of 3,499 deaths, mostly from those two causes, ended. But then a new error began, to exclude nursing home residents who died at hospitals — conveniently helping Cuomo make the case that New York had done a fine job protecting these residents from COVID, while dampening criticism of a March 2020Health Department order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive residents returning from hospitals. Those deaths would only be tallied as hospital deaths, greatly understating the totals and misrepresenting Cuomo’s and Zucker’s true record.
There was no hiding of bodies, as some overheated Cuomo enemies claimed, but there was hiding of facts. It’s all part of Cuomo’s legacy.
— New York Daily News (TNS)