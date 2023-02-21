Elon Musk really likes bots — except, perhaps, when they’re cluttering Twitter. The also-CEO-of-Tesla likes them so much that he’s built “full self-driving” software that’s so unready for prime time, it just triggered the recall of 362,758 automobiles. (For the record, we love vehicle-assist safety technology keeping cars in their lane, avoiding collisions and so on, and we look forward to the time when true autopilot is a reality; that day, however, has not yet arrived.)
There’s pretty clear evidence that Musk prefers decision-making by computer code to the messiness of human negotiation. For years he’s made no bones about his contempt for organized labor. Now, a handful of Tesla employees in Buffalo have complained to the National Labor Relations Board that they were fired after announcing their intent to unionize. Tesla management says the claim is false, and that the terminations are the result of poor performance reviews. Just one of 27 people in the software group let go, it says, “officially identified as part of the union campaign.”