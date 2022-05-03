It’s Teacher Appreciation Week.
After all that time of having children at home, parents should be praising teachers from the rooftops this year. The pandemic threw us all for a loop in so many ways, not the least of which was having children at home, learning remotely.
All cooped up in the house, away from their friends, showing us that teachers should be getting paid what professional athletes do.
Without too much trouble, I can remember most of my teachers throughout elementary and high school. More importantly, I can remember a lot of what they taught.
I can do simple math in my head, without using my fingers, and without using the strange Common Core estimating. In first grade, Mrs. Jean Holcomb smacked fingers with a ruler if a student was using them to count. (Kids got paddled when I was in school, too. And the farm kids had gun racks in their pickups in the school parking lot, but never in the school.)
Our music teacher, Mrs. Leffler would wheel the piano into the classroom and we would sing, not well, but enthusiastically nonetheless.
Back then, before photocopies, our handouts would have blue ink from the mimeograph machine, and everyone would pick up the page and smell it. We had a male art teacher, his name escapes me, but he wore a corduroy suit coat with patches on the elbows and would yell at us for sniffing paste.
Do you know your helping verbs? I still remember them from when we had to memorize them in 4th grade with Mr. Terry Claypool.
I remember plenty from my 7th grade English class, when I had Mr. Richard Brown. I’ve written about him in the past. He certainly made an impact on my choice of career, as did the rest of the English teachers at Otto-Eldred High School — Mrs. Gail Cummings, Mrs. Kathleen Redden and Mrs. Myra Reichart.
One part of high school that comes up over and over again in my job is history. I was lucky enough to have Mr. Robert Longnecker as a history teacher. I think it was his love for the subject that made me remember it as much as I do.
I remember Martin Luther and the 95 Theses, Martin Luther King and Civil Rights, the pictures of presidents — in order — on the walls above the chalkboard. However, I can’t remember if he had two pictures of Grover Cleveland, as the 22nd and 24th president, but I remember that it was accounted for on the wall.
And the stories. Oh the stories. Calvin Coolidge was called Silent Cal because he didn’t speak much. William Howard Taft was a big man, so much so that an extra large bath tub was put in the White House for him. William Henry Harrison’s inaugural address was so long and the weather so bad that he fell ill, and died 31 days later.
I’ve been out of school more than 30 years, but I remember these stories clearly, not because I read them in a book, but because a teacher who was passionate about education taught me.
Our classes were small, because the district was small. Yet I have a feeling that even if there were a thousand kids in the classroom, Mr. Brown’s love of English or Mr. Longnecker’s passion for history would still reach students.
As for my love of reading, I suppose I could attribute that to my elementary school librarian, Mrs. Curtis — or the driver of the Bookmobile. Really, though, that came from my mother.
All my life, I can remember my mother having a book close at hand for when she stopped for a moment’s rest. If she needed to pick someone up after work or after school, she’d take along a book. If she was taking lunch to my dad on a random afternoon, we’d wait in the car, reading books.
Mom was our first teacher. We learned by watching and repeating. She was the first one to read to us, to teach us what words sounded like and looked like. She taught us as we walked through the grocery store; celery is green, carrots are orange, some apples are red.
Learning is lifelong, she’d say.
Teachers lay the foundation on which a successful life is built — from learning to color in one grape at a time in kindergarten to learning the Pythagorean theorem, and everything in between. So this week, and all year long, I want to take a moment to say thanks to every teacher I’ve had. Your job isn’t easy, but it is appreciated.
