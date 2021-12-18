New York is home to magnificent natural resources that make our state a world-class destination for outdoor recreation. During the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, before the vaccine was available, record numbers of New Yorkers ventured outdoors, some for the very first time, for a nature break.
Many of these outdoor adventurers are helping put the pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, and I applaud the millions of New Yorkers who have chosen to get vaccinated and do their part to protect our communities. These New Yorkers have set a great example for their friends, families, and neighbors.
But as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, particularly in Western New York, we must all do our part to encourage people to “take your shot” and get vaccinated.
In December, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging New Yorkers who are not yet vaccinated to “Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure.” We launched this sweepstakes to bolster ongoing efforts to help more people choose to receive their first shot this winter. This special outdoors-focused sweepstakes is part of incentives and initiatives that are encouraging people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to get vaccinated and protect themselves and others from this deadly virus.
DEC continues to set an example, too. Take Your Shot is just the latest in our agency-wide efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. When the state needed testing and vaccination sites set up and staffed, sometimes overnight, hundreds of DEC employees answered the call. Now DEC is stepping up again by launching this special sweepstakes with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help more people in our great state protect themselves and their loved ones.
What are the prizes for eligible New Yorkers who get their first shot between now and Dec. 31?
Five randomly selected entrants will have their choice of deluxe packages valued at approximately $2,000. For anglers, there’s a lifetime fishing license, a kayak, vest, rod and reel. For hunters, there’s a lifetime hunting license, high-quality crossbow package or riflescope, bolts or arrows, a ladder tree stand, safety harness and binoculars. Twenty-five randomly selected entrants will have their choice of similar packages valued at approximately $1,000. And the first 2,000 people to enter will receive either a $25 gift certificate for camping at a DEC campground, or a $25 gift certificate to a major sporting goods retailer.
Hunter safety is always a DEC priority, so before fulfillment of a hunting license and any associated privilege, the recipient must complete a hunter education course and present a certificate of completion.
Taking your shot is easy. I hope this sweepstakes makes it even easier. Visit on.ny.gov/TakeYourShot to enter and learn more.
(Basil Seggos is commissioner of the DEC.)