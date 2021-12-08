It’s time for SUNY Chancellor James Malatras to resign.
Malatras got high marks for wading into the mess that was the SUNY system at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what we’ve learned about his actions before he got the job is unnerving. We’re not the only ones to notice.
Malatras, a close ally of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been linked to the alleged underreporting of COVID cases in nursing homes at the early height of the pandemic.
More recently, his actions in trying to protect Cuomo from allegations of sexual misconduct have drawn scrutiny and disgust.
Malatras, 44, was a key member of Cuomo’s inner circle when he sent disparaging emails and text messages that have now come back to haunt him in the form of transcripts unearthed by Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into controversies that led to Cuomo’s resignation in August.
The chancellor got his job in August 2020 after a Cuomo emissary, Larry Schwartz, insisted trustees hire him without opening a national search for applicants.
In the messages sent before he went to SUNY, Malatras encouraged the leaking of emails to humiliate Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development official, after she complained the governor presided over a work environment that was “beyond toxic.”
In one of his messages, according to the transcripts, Malatras wrote: “Malatras to Boylan: Go f*** yourself.”
That is not acceptable behavior. It’s probably the sort of loyalty to Cuomo that got Malatras the job, but there’s no place for it in any workplace.
After the transcripts were released, Malatras express regret for mocking Boylan, but we think that’s too little and much too late.
Assembly Higher Education Chairwoman Deborah Glick, D- Manhattan, called this week for Malatras’ removal.
“For the sake of the future of SUNY, I believe it is most appropriate for the Chancellor to resign or be removed by the SUNY Board of Trustees,” Glick said.
SUNY trustees and Cuomo’s replacement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, don’t seem to be in any hurry to make a change, however.
Hochul said of Malatras, “I understand he is working with individuals to earn their trust and I encourage him to do so.”
“However, we have to make sure there is a culture where this behavior is not acceptable,” Hochul said.
A good first step in showing such behavior is not acceptable would be the resignation or firing of a leader who has admitted committing it.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta (TNS)