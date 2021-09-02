When my daughter asked me if I could remember the first article I wrote for the newspaper, I honestly could not. But I do recall one of the first police reports I processed — because of the reaction to it.
I’m gathering a few memories to share from the past 32 1/2 years as I have retired from daily reporting for sister publications, The Bradford Era and Olean Times Herald.
One of the first items I wrote for the Times Herald at the former Bradford bureau was a police report received from an area law enforcement agency regarding a pig that had been stolen from private property. As a newbie at the time, I thought it would be creative to write a lead-in to the report stating something to the effect of, “A thief is probably feasting on bacon today after stealing a pig from a property. …”
As it turned out, the owners of the pig didn’t think the police report was very funny and contacted the paper the next day stating, in not-so-friendly terms, that the pig was not a barnyard animal, it was a family pet! It was the first apology that I had to write and the lesson from that egg (and bacon)-on-the-face report always stayed with me.
In addition to the blunders, there were some name misspellings, too. One time, while visiting a rural household where the couple’s name was provided to me by another individual, the older man and wife couldn’t hear very well. As a result, they agreed with me when I double-checked their name, which was presented as something like “Smith” instead of their actual — and totally different — name. The funniest aspect of it all was that, while I was mortified about the mistake after the story was printed, the couple was OK with their new names in print and didn’t care if a correction ran or not.
A large, unconventional Hippie-like group of people at an encampment in the Allegheny National Forest about 20 years ago also provides interesting and amusing memories for me.
I and a young photographer were sent there to report on, and take pictures of, the gathering and met with the contact person on the edge of the forest. He was dressed in shorts and a t-shirt and all was moving along swimmingly until another one of the people from the group came walking through the woods to weigh in.
On his head was a Stetson-style hat, his feet were clad in sandals and around his shoulders was a shawl. But that was it for his garb — he had nothing else on.
As for me, I tried to remain focused on his face or my notepad and tape recorder during the interview. I also tried to dismiss thoughts about how he sat down without bugs crawling on him in sensitive areas (maybe that was what the shawl was for?), and tried to focus instead on my next question.
As I glanced over at the photographer, I noticed she had developed a pink hue in her cheeks, but she remained professional and shot pictures of the other guy, as well as the au naturel man — above the waist.
Another time, I was asked to go out and photograph and write a story about a large helicopter that was being demonstrated in the area. After interviewing officials with the aircraft, all of us observing the takeoff were told to step back as far as possible, as there would be a significant downdraft. I thought the downdraft would probably be like a short gust of wind.
So I stepped near the edge of a small, grassy slope a short distance away and got the camera ready to take some photos. Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready for the blast of air that not only made me drop the camera to dangle around my neck, but pushed me down over the slope into the weeds.
I wasn’t hurt but was plenty embarrassed.
Over the past years there have been other stories that have stayed with me because of the impact they had on the individuals and the community.
These have included helping a youngster receive medical care for a procedure after learning from the child’s mother that a doctor wouldn’t treat her because of lack of insurance. The child ended up receiving help, which was very gratifying.
There was also the story I wrote on dogs that were abused, killed and buried by their owner on the owner’s property. This brought about a widespread reaction that resulted in the rescue of the remaining dogs.
Perhaps most gratifying was writing feature articles on nonprofits or individuals in need of publicity to raise funds or visibility in their community. It was always wonderful to receive positive feedback from people either by phone or letters in the early years, and through emails and text messages in later years. These were the on-the-job bonuses that always brightened my day.
In any event, I will miss the regular feature interviews with people in the small towns throughout our Twin Tiers area. Most of these folks were genuinely nice and lived in lovely communities. In this day and age, these can be hard combinations to find and are the reason many of us enjoy living, working — and retiring — in this area!
