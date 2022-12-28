ALBANY (TNS) — While much of today's column will be about the massively generous pay raise state lawmakers gave themselves, I thought I'd start with a far better example of Christmas generosity.

It was in Selkirk, 13 miles south of the state Capitol. There, a small family farm known as Farmer Jon's gave away its remaining Christmas trees to families in need, no questions asked.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social